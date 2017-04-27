Khang Predicts Where Notable Players Will Land In The 2017 NFL Draft

By: Khang
@khangsports
Mock drafts are impossible to get right. Every team has a different big board and on top of that the potential trades that seemingly happen almost every year throw everything out of whack. So I’m not going to do a mock draft. Instead I will just try and predict where a few players will end up after the 1st night of the NFL draft. Remember I didn’t do every team and this is just where I think they’ll end up. Many of these involve trading up or down.
Cleveland Browns
DE. Myles Garrett (San Francisco is my 2nd choice)
QB. Mitchell Trubisky (San Francisco is my 2nd choice)
Jacksonville Jaguars
RB. Leonard Fournette
New York Jets
WR. John Ross
Los Angeles Chargers
S. Malik Hooker
Carolina Panthers
RB. Christian McCaffrey
Cincinnati Bengals
LB. Reuben Foster
New Orleans Saints
DE. Derek Barnett
Baltimore Ravens
WR. Mike Williams
Tennessee Titans
WR. Corey Davis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB. Dalvin Cook
Denver Broncos
T. Ryan Ramcyk
Detroit Lions
LB. Jarrad Davis
My backup prediction is they trade back for LB T.J. Watt
My crazy 3rd prediction is S. Jabrill Peppers
Houston Texans
QB. Deshaun Watson
Seattle Seahawks
DT. Malik McDowell
Green Bay Packers
CB. Adoree Jackson
Pittsburgh Steelers
S. Jabrill Peppers (Indianapolis is my 2nd choice)