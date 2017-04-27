Khang Predicts Where Notable Players Will Land In The 2017 NFL Draft

April 27, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: 2017 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions

By: Khang
@khangsports

Mock drafts are impossible to get right. Every team has a different big board and on top of that the potential trades that seemingly happen almost every year throw everything out of whack. So I’m not going to do a mock draft. Instead I will just try and predict where a few players will end up after the 1st night of the NFL draft. Remember I didn’t do every team and this is just where I think they’ll end up. Many of these involve trading up or down.

Cleveland Browns
DE. Myles Garrett (San Francisco is my 2nd choice)
QB. Mitchell Trubisky (San Francisco is my 2nd choice)

Jacksonville Jaguars
RB. Leonard Fournette

New York Jets
WR. John Ross

Los Angeles Chargers
S. Malik Hooker

Carolina Panthers
RB. Christian McCaffrey

Cincinnati Bengals
LB. Reuben Foster

New Orleans Saints
DE. Derek Barnett

Baltimore Ravens
WR. Mike Williams

Tennessee Titans
WR. Corey Davis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB. Dalvin Cook

Denver Broncos
T. Ryan Ramcyk

Detroit Lions
LB. Jarrad Davis
My backup prediction is they trade back for LB T.J. Watt
My crazy 3rd prediction is S. Jabrill Peppers

Houston Texans
QB. Deshaun Watson

Seattle Seahawks
DT. Malik McDowell

Green Bay Packers
CB. Adoree Jackson

Pittsburgh Steelers
S. Jabrill Peppers (Indianapolis is my 2nd choice)

 

