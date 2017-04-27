CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Michigan Senate Approves ‘Choose Life’ License Plate Bill

April 27, 2017 3:01 PM

LANSING, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Michigan drivers would be able to buy a ‘Choose Life’ license plate under legislation that has passed the state Senate.

The Senate approved a bill that would make the plate available for vehicle owners who would pay an extra $35, with proceeds going to the Choose Life Michigan Fund, created by anti-abortion group Right to Life Michigan.

Senate Bill 0163 bill passed by a vote of 25-11, along partisan lines, and now goes to the GOP-controlled House for consideration.

Republican Sen. Patrick Colbeck says his bill tries to help fill the gap for mothers who have made the choice to affirm life, with funding going to support pregnancy resource centers and abortion alternatives, as well as suicide prevention services.

If passed, this wouldn’t be the only fund-raising plate Michigan offers — with license plates available to support colleges as well as programs like the Boy Scouts and organ donation.

However, Democratic Sen. Rebekah Warren, who opposes the bill, says it would be the first and most politically blatant license plate the state has ever had.

Colbeck counters that people have no reason to oppose it, because buying the plate is optional.

Currently, 29 states and the District of Columbia have authorized Choose Life license plates, generating more than $21 million for life-promoting activities.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

