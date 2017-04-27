Once Drafted In The 37th Round By The Detroit Tigers, Patrick Mahomes Could Be A First Round NFL Draft Pick

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

While former Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II might hear his name called this evening in the 2017 NFL Draft, it won’t be the first time he has been drafted.

In 2014, the Detroit Tigers picked Mahomes in the 37th round of the MLB Draft. Mahomes was a highly touted high school pitcher who would routinely throw in the mid-90s. He also played in the outfield.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Your browser does not support iframes.

He is the son of Patrick Mahomes, who played in the big leagues for 11 seasons, most notably with the Mets in 1999, and appeared in the NLCS.

Eventually choosing to play college football, he signed with Texas Tech. He very well may have made the right choice.

Well after an intriguing opportunity to play Major League Baseball… I will be moving to Lubbock tomorrow! #GunsUp — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) June 7, 2014

Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the #Tigers in 2014 1120th overall. Tonight he could be a first round pick. pic.twitter.com/fIVok8Mbe5 — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) April 27, 2017

According to ESPN.com:

“After a lot of talk with my parents and a lot of praying, I knew the best decision for me was to go to college and get to experience college football and baseball,” Mahomes said. “It was the best decision for me and my future. The biggest advantage is getting all the memories that college gives you and the life of being a college kid.” So why choose against being a baseball professional out of high school? Mahomes said the combination of playing Big 12 football for a well-known quarterbacks coach in Kliff Kingbury was a big part of the decision. As was the chance to improve his stock while playing college baseball. He added that if he stays healthy, another opportunity to go pro will come down the road.

Other notable players taken by the Detroit Tigers in the 2014 MLB Draft were Derek Hill, Spencer Turnbull and Grayson Greiner.

Peter King of Sports Illustrated predicts that Mahomes will be drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs 27th overall.