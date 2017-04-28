17-Year-Old Dies In ‘Suspicious’ House Fire In Sterling Heights, One Arrested

April 28, 2017 6:54 AM

(WWJ) Sterling Heights fire investigators say the cause of a deadly early morning fire that killed a 17-year-old boy is suspicious and under investigation by police detectives.

One person was arrested later on Friday morning; unconfirmed reports say the person arrested is a family member.

“There are some reasons that lead to belief it might be suspicious,” Sterling Heights Battalion Chief Mark Dockerty told WWJ about the deadly fire. He added the police will release more details about the incident later.

The teen was trapped on the second floor of the home on Bloomingdale Street near 19 Mile and Ryan when the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Friday, police said.

Two adults, believed to be the mother and father, suffered smoke inhalation, but were able to escape. Two other children in the house emerged from the blaze without any injuries.

