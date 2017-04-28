Black Smoke Billows From Scene Of House Fire In Southfield

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – A big blaze that drew a lot of attention in Southfield Friday has been extinguished.
Multiple motorists called WWJ Newsradio 950 to report heavy black smoke coming from a residential area south of 9 Mile Rd. and east of Telegraph. During the lunch hour, it could be seen from miles away.
The smoke was coming from a house fire on Berg Rd. Damage to the home appears to have been extensive, but no injuries were reported.
Reporting from near the scene, WWJ’s Lauren Barthold said the flames were out by around 1 p.m., although firefighters remained at work.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.