Eastern Michigan Starts New Campaign To Make International Students Feel Welcome

YPSILANTI (AP) — Eastern Michigan University wants its international students and scholars to feel welcome on the Ypsilanti campus.
School officials say its #YouAreWelcomeHere campaign, website and video are part of an effort to more clearly communicate Eastern Michigan’s support of international students, faculty and staff.
About 90 students, staff and faculty members — including Eastern President James Smith — appear in the video.
The university also is planning a banner campaign that will feature 120 individual international students. Banners will be placed on light posts around the campus and on major roadways in Ypsilanti.
Eastern has about 22,000 students. About 1,000 are international students from more than 80 countries.
