Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Visits Ford Factory For His ‘Year of Travel Challenge’

(WWJ/AP) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Ford Motor Company Thursday as part of his “Personal Year of Travel Challenge” to get out and talk to more people about how they’re living, working and thinking about the future.

Zuckerberg spent time at Ford Rouge Plant in Dearborn yesterday https://t.co/IJQZwKi6W8 — Tier One Exec Search (@TierOneSearch) April 28, 2017

In choosing to come to Michigan this week, he met with Ford employees to learn about their work and how they are incorporating new technology and innovation into design, product development and manufacturing.

As part of the visit, he worked on the line at the Dearborn Truck Plant, saw how the company prototypes and designs vehicles at the Product Development Center, and rode in the Ford Fusion Hybrid autonomous research vehicle to get a feel for how the company is preparing for the future as it transforms to be an auto and mobility company.

Zuckerberg wrote about the experience in a Facebook post where he said he learned how hard it is to work on the line.

“Each person told me separately how important it is to have good shoes because you’re essentially walking on a treadmill for 10 hours a day,” he said. “Every 52 seconds, you have to go through your set of tasks — 650 times a day. You have to be perfect, but the biggest challenge is having the focus to do the same thing over and over again. The people I met are so good they keep the line running at full speed and listen to audio books or music in one earbud to stay engaged.”

He added that he “played a very small part in assembling some new Ford F-150s on the line by adding antennas, cleats and drilling screws.”

He even signed the inspection sticker on one.