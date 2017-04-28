Lions Trade Back To Draft N. Illinois WR Kenny Golladay In 3rd Round

PHILADELPHIA (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Lions traded back in the NFL Draft on Friday night and took Northern Illinois wide receiver Kenny Golladay with the No. 96 pick.
The Lions traded their 3rd Round pick (No. 85) to the Patriots for their 3rd Round (No. 96) and 4th Round picks (No. 124).
Golladay was a First Team All-MAC selection and led the Huskies in receiving with 1,156 yards for 87 catches. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds.
The Lions selected Florida cornerback Teez Tabor in the second round.