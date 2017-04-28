Oakland County Authorities Seek Tips To ID Man Wanted In Failed Bank Robbery [PHOTO]

PONTIAC (WWJ) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone in the public will recognize an attempted bank robber caught on camera.
Deputies responded to the a PNC bank branch on N. Perry near Glenwood in Pontiac on Friday, March 31, to a call about a failed robbery.
According to witnesses, a man had entered the bank at 12:20 p.m. and presented the teller with a note demanding money — implying he had a gun.
Instead of handing over the cash, however, the teller walked away and the suspect fled the scene without any money. No weapon was seen, sheriff’s officials say, and no one was injured.
A K9 team searched the area but couldn’t find the attempted robber.
As the search continues, investigators have released a security camera image of the suspect. Anyone who knows him or who has any information about this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.