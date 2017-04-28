CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Oakland County Authorities Seek Tips To ID Man Wanted In Failed Bank Robbery [PHOTO]

April 28, 2017 3:52 PM

PONTIAC (WWJ) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone in the public will recognize an attempted bank robber caught on camera.

Deputies responded to the a PNC bank branch on N. Perry near Glenwood in Pontiac on Friday, March 31, to a call about a failed robbery.

According to witnesses, a man had entered the bank at 12:20 p.m. and presented the teller with a note demanding money — implying he had a gun.

Instead of handing over the cash, however, the teller walked away and the suspect fled the scene without any money.  No weapon was seen, sheriff’s officials say, and no one was injured.

A K9 team searched the area but couldn’t find the attempted robber.

As the search continues, investigators have released a security camera image of the suspect. Anyone who knows him or who has any information about this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

