2 Men Ejected From Vehicles, Killed In Monroe County Crash

DUNDEE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Two men died in a high-speed crash in Monroe County on Friday evening.
Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone said the collision occurred on Dixon Rd. at Wells Rd. in Dundee Township just before 7 p.m. on Friday.
Clint Hyde, 54, of Petersburg, Michigan was driving a 2007 Buick Lacrosse eastbound on Dixon when his vehicle was struck by a 1993 Chevy pickup truck being driven by William Perkey, 30, northbound on Wells.
After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a utility pole, ejecting both drivers from their vehicles.
Hyde and Perkey were both pronounced dead at the scene. Neither vehicle had any passengers.
Speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 734-240-7557.