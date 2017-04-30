Delta Flight To Detroit Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Erupts In Flames [VIDEO]

April 30, 2017 2:11 PM
DETROIT (WWJ) – Scary moments on a Delta flight bound for Detroit from Beijing on Friday.

Just after takeoff from Beijing airport an engine on the plane burst into flames.

Video from the ground shows an area with flames shooting out from the plane.

Passengers told WXYT that they heard a loud booming sound on takeoff and noticed that the plane was not getting lift into the air. Shortly after – the pilot announced that a compressor had failed and they were returning to the Beijing airport.

Travelers were delayed overnight in travel but arrived safely in metro Detroit.

There were no reported injuries on that Delta flight that had 227 passengers.

