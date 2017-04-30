CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Theft Of Semi-Truck Leads Police On Low-Speed Chase

April 30, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: Low Speed Chase, Semi-Truck Theft

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man is in custody after stealing a semi-truck and leading Michigan State Police on a pursuit.

Police were called by the owner of the semi-truck who said he had just witnessed the man steal his rig and was following it near I-94 and Lonyo on Detroit’s west side.

When troopers tried to stop the driver, a low-speed chase ensued — with maximum speeds only reaching about 50 miles-per-hour.

Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Michael Shaw says the driver eventually fled on foot — jumping over several fences — after reaching a dead end street in a subdivision. He was taken to the hospital for a head injury, but is expected to be okay.

Charges are expected.

