Officer In Critical Condition, Suspect Dead In Shooting Connected To Domestic Dispute

May 1, 2017 6:08 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit police officer is in critical condition after being shot in the head while responding to a call about a domestic dispute in the 10,000 block of Joy Road.

detroit cop shot 4 30 17 clangton Officer In Critical Condition, Suspect Dead In Shooting Connected To Domestic DisputePolice Chief James Craig tells WWJ about the shooting which happened late Sunday night.

“The officers went to the doorway, began knocking on the door – a suspect emerged from a location and began firing at the officers,” says Craig.

Craig says the injured officer and his partner returned fire killing the suspected gunman.

