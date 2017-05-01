April The Giraffe’s Baby Finally Has A Name

(WWJ) The world waited, and then waited. And then there was a little bit more waiting. Thankfully, the world wasn’t holding its breath.
But finally April the giraffe gave birth.
And she gave birth to the most adorable jug-eared baby giraffe who looked as soft as a fawn. And then the waiting began anew, this time to find out what we’re supposed to call the little guy.
The answer came to brighten up an otherwise dreary Monday morning.
His name is Tajiri, a word that means “hope” in Swahili.
The 130-pound giraffe, who already stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, was named by Alyssa Swilley, giraffe keeper at the park. Swilley was given the honor based on a public vote by the zoo that asked who should get to name him.
“It is a hope for giraffes,” Swilley said, explaining her choice. “We have been able to give giraffes a voice … and given the species a hope.”
Alyssa’s choice beat contenders including Patches, Unity and Geoffrey.