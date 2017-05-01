Attorney Gets 3 Years In Prison For Immigration Fraud

DETROIT (WWJ) — A former Warren City Councilman will spend three years in prison for his part in an immigration fraud and bribery scheme.
Charles Busse, 59, of Birmingham was sentenced to 37 months in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty last November to bribery, conspiracy and tax evasion charges for his involvement with illegal immigrants.
Investigators say Busse was involved in trying to delay deportations of his clients from Mexico, Albania and Iraq from 2009 to 2015.
“Busse preyed upon illegal immigrants for one purpose, his own enrichment,” acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Lemisch stated. “He misled law enforcement agencies with evidence he personally concocted. Attorney Busse let down the entire legal profession by his conduct.”
Busse was also convicted of criminal tax evasion and with violating the federal law that requires an attorney to report any cash payments of more than $10,000.
In addition to the jail time, Busse will have to pay more than $575,000 in unpaid taxes.