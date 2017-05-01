Drugs? Violent Videos? What Motivates A Teen To Participate In Murder?

DETROIT (WWJ) – What caused a 19-year-old Macomb County man to allegedly shoot and dismember his childhood friend, with the help of his ex-girlfriend?

It’s alleged that Andrew Fiacco shot Stephen McAfee and left his body in a field. About a month or so later, he and Eevette McDonald — his girlfriend at the time — allegedly cut the body up.

The shocking crime made many wonder what would make someone, particularly a teen, take part in the gruesome murder and eventual cover-up?

Investigators say a motive for the crime is not clear at this time as Fiacco gave multiple stories.

“McDonald really didn’t provide us a motive,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said shortly after two were arrested last week. “She was brought out there (by Fiacco) at a later time. The exact time she was brought out there to see the body, we don’t know; but it was at that point that she insisted on dismembering him.”

Psychiatrist Gerald Shiener with Wayne State University says he would not be surprised if a teen took part:

“They don’t have the same concept of death that adults have,” says Shiener. “So they tend to be more impulsive.”

Shiener says there is also another possibility: “Perhaps being involved in using drugs that suppress all the anxiety that you think they’d have in a situation like this.”

The Macomb County prosecutor says 18-year-old MacDonald didn’t confess until she was caught.

Shiener says that teens are more motivated to help their friends get or stay out of trouble. “If I’m called on to help my friend – my job is to help him – I think that’s how it happens, more commonly than thinking I should call the police and get help. You know in those communities, communities of adolescence – you get labeled as a snitch.”

Shiener says life-like, brutal video games could also play a role in why someone would do something so heinous.

The case came to light when McDonald told a friend about the killing and that friend told police.

Fiacco and McDonald were arraigned in the 42-1 District Court of Romeo, Friday afternoon. McDonald was given a $20,000 cash/surety bond while Fiacco was denied bond. Both are due to appear back in court on May 23.