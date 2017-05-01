Eminem Sues New Zealand Political Party For Use Of ‘Lose Yourself’

May 1, 2017 9:47 AM
copyright, Eminem, Lose Yourself

By George Fox
CBS Detroit Web Producer

According to the New Zealand Herald Eminem is suing the National Party for a 2014 campaign ad featuring a song that sounds a lot like “Lose Yourself”.

The song in the video is a sound-alike track titled “Eminem-esque”.

With nearly 100m views on YouTube, “Lose Yourself” released in 2002 was featured in Eminem’s movie “8 Mile” and is arguably one of his most popular and valuable songs.

The trial will last for six days.

What could Eminem received for damages? In a similar case in 2014, the Beastie Boys were awarded 1.7 million according to Reuters when Monster Energy used one of their tunes in a video.

