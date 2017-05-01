DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

Michigan’s Donnal Heading To Clemson

May 1, 2017 9:33 PM
Filed Under: Michigan Basketball

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Michigan forward Mark Donnal is going to play his final season at Clemson.

The 6-foot-9 Donnal posted on Twitter that he had a “great” four years with the Wolverines, but was excited about an opportunity with Clemson men’s basketball.

Donnal, whose post included a photo of him in a cap and gown, can play immediately as a graduate transfer. Donnal will add size to a team that lost its top two rebounders in Sidy Djitte and Jaron Blossomgame.

Donnal averaged 12 minutes, 3.9 points and two rebounds in 38 games. He had 12 blocks, the third-highest total on the team.

Donnal will be the second transfer suiting up for the Tigers next season after David Skara, a 6-8 forward from Valparaiso who sat out this past season.

 

