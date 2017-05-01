Police: Pit Bulls Maul Two In Roseville, Both In Critical Condition

May 1, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: Dogs Attack Owners, pit bulls, roseville

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Two people in Roseville are in serious condition after being attacked by a pair of pit bulls inside a home.

Police were called to a home on Normal Street around 9 p.m. Sunday to respond to a woman who was being attacked by a dog.

When police got to the home — a 52-year-old woman – covered in blood met police and said she had been attacked by her son’s pit bull. Authorities say she was bleeding profusely, suffering from numerous and severe bites to her arms, face and head.

She told police her husband, 51, was still in the house and had also been attacked by the dogs.

Police and para-medics went to help her husband, who was lying unconscious on the living room floor, “he too was bleeding profusely from his wounds,” said police, but the dog suspected in the attack “was extremely aggressive, not allowing emergency personnel into the home to extricate the victim.”

Police were able to distract the dog long enough for para-medics to get to the man – who was airlifted to the University of Michigan Hospital – he’s listed in extremely critical condition — his wife — in a local hospital, is listed in serious condition.

The dogs were removed from the home by animal control.

An investigation continues and the prosecutors office will determine what, if any charges are to be filed in this matter.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this story.

