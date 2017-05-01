CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Prison Release For Man After Another Confesses To Shooting

May 1, 2017 1:44 PM
Marwin McHenry (credit: Michigan Department of Corrections)

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A 25-year-old man is to be released from a Michigan prison after another man told investigators he fired shots that wounded a woman during a dispute between two Detroit families.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Monday that she has agreed with the Michigan Innocence Clinic to have Marwin McHenry’s assault with intent to murder, felonious assault and gun convictions dropped.

A jury convicted McHenry in 2013 and he was ordered to serve up to 27 years in prison. A judge dismissed the charges Monday.

Worthy’s office began its own investigation as McHenry appealed the conviction. A statement later was taken from another man who said he fired a weapon during the 2012 dispute.

“After extensively reviewing this matter with the investigators and assistant prosecutors I have determined that Mr. McHenry’s case should be resolved without the need for an evidentiary hearing,” Worthy said, in a media release.

“My office will continue to investigate the suspect’s possible involvement in the crime, but it is not in the interests of justice to wait for the conclusion of that investigation to grant Mr. McHenry relief.  For these reasons I have agreed to the joint motion to setting aside Mr. McHenry’s convictions today.”

[View a copy of the order]

On Monday, McHenry remained behind bars at the Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Adrian.

The Michigan Department of Corrections will make arrangements for his release.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

