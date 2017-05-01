Vote Today, Vote Tomorrow! Vote Your Tigers All-Stars Into The 2017 MLB All-Star Game

DETROIT- Major League Baseball announced today the official start of All-Star Balloting for the 2017 All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard. The 88th midsummer classic will be hosted on Tuesday, July 11th at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Beginning today, fans can cast their vote at tigers.com/vote for Tigers starters a total of 35 times with the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game ballot, including a maximum of five valid ballots cast in a 24-hour period. During the voting period, the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star ballot will be available in both English and Spanish, and will offer audio CAPTCA functionality for visually impaired fans. Fans can also vote using their MLB.com Ballpark app.
Fans who #VoteTigers and follow the Tigers on Twitter (@tigers) and Instagram (@tigers) will have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes, including game tickets, autographed memorabilia and unique game experiences.
Tigers fans who submit five online ballots that include the Detroit Tigers as their “favorite” club are eligible to receive $10.00 off outfield box tickets for select games in June and July, subject to availability.
Additionally, every time a fan submits five online ballots that include the Detroit Tigers as their “favorite” club, they will receive one entry into the 2017 “Meet A Tigers All-Star” Sweepstakes with a chance to win two lower infield box tickets to the August 18th game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park, with the opportunity to meet a 2017 Tigers All-Star.
2017 TIGERS ALL-STAR BALLOT
James McCann- Catcher
Miguel Cabrera- First Base
Ian Kinsler- Second Base
Nicholas Castellanos- Third Base
José Iglesias- Shortstop
Justin Upton- Outfielder
JaCoby Jones- Outfielder
J.D. Martinez- Outfielder
Victor Martinez- Designated Hitter