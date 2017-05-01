CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

Vote Today, Vote Tomorrow! Vote Your Tigers All-Stars Into The 2017 MLB All-Star Game

May 1, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers

DETROIT- Major League Baseball announced today the official start of All-Star Balloting for the 2017 All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard. The 88th midsummer classic will be hosted on Tuesday, July 11th at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.

Beginning today, fans can cast their vote at tigers.com/vote for Tigers starters a total of 35 times with the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game ballot, including a maximum of five valid ballots cast in a 24-hour period. During the voting period, the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star ballot will be available in both English and Spanish, and will offer audio CAPTCA functionality for visually impaired fans. Fans can also vote using their MLB.com Ballpark app.

Fans who #VoteTigers and follow the Tigers on Twitter (@tigers) and Instagram (@tigers) will have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes, including game tickets, autographed memorabilia and unique game experiences.

Tigers fans who submit five online ballots that include the Detroit Tigers as their “favorite” club are eligible to receive $10.00 off outfield box tickets for select games in June and July, subject to availability.

Additionally, every time a fan submits five online ballots that include the Detroit Tigers as their “favorite” club, they will receive one entry into the 2017 “Meet A Tigers All-Star” Sweepstakes with a chance to win two lower infield box tickets to the August 18th game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park, with the opportunity to meet a 2017 Tigers All-Star.

2017 TIGERS ALL-STAR BALLOT
James McCann- Catcher
Miguel Cabrera- First Base
Ian Kinsler- Second Base
Nicholas Castellanos- Third Base
José Iglesias- Shortstop
Justin Upton- Outfielder
JaCoby Jones- Outfielder
J.D. Martinez- Outfielder
Victor Martinez- Designated Hitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch