2 Wanted After Masked Gunman Robs Little Caesars Pizza Shop

May 2, 2017 11:58 AM

MERIDIAN TWP. (WWJ) – Police are on the hunt for a man who held two pizza shop employees at gunpoint in a robbery in the East Lansing area.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the Little Caesars Restaurant at 3340 E Lake Lansing Rd. in Meridian Township at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, pointed a gun at two employees and demanded cash from the register.

He fled the restaurant in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male, 6’ tall, with a thin build, wearing a mask and gloves.

Police are looking for tips as an investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. Citizens can also submit an anonymous tip on the department’s Facebook page.

