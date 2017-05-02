DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

Alabama Gives Saban 3-Year Extension, $4M Signing Bonus

May 2, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Alabama, Nick Saban

By JOHN ZENOR, AP Sports Writer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban could make $65 million over the next eight years.

University trustees approved a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season for Saban on Tuesday. Saban will get $7.125 million in each of the next two seasons, counting $400,000 completion bonuses. He also receives a $4 million signing bonus.

Saban will get up to $7.2 million in annual completion bonuses, with half of that due after the 2021 season.

The trustees also approved a five-year deal for new athletic director Greg Byrne. Byrne will make $900,000 a year, with $25,000 annual raises starting next year.

New offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will make $1.2 million annually under his three-year deal. Defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt’s new three-year contract is worth $4.2 million.
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch