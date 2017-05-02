David Ross’ Partner From ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Farts In His Face [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

I watch a lot of TV, so there really isn’t much that I miss. One show that I will admit I’ve never watched, though, is ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

The current season is underway and former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross is on the show and seems to be doing great.

Everything isn’t as great as it could be during rehearsals. Ross’ partner on the show is Lindsay Arnold — and she proved that even women fart, whether it’s on accident or on purpose. I still find it hard to believe.

According to Yahoo.com:

Later, Arnold did a cartwheel, which ended with her in a handstand in front of Ross — and then she passed gas. Not only was her rear only just a few inches from the slugger’s face; it was directly on top of his mic. The two dancers immediately collapsed in laughter. Arnold’s initial hypothesis was that she tooted out of revenge: “He dropped me on my butt and then my butt was mad at him. It was payback.” But in the end, she blamed it on the salsa. “That sci-fi salsa got to me; that sci-fi salsa will get you every time,” she said.

Retired Cubs Catcher Catches Fart in Face on ‘Dancing With the Stars’! #FartsFired https://t.co/SxoLhs4qKi — Billy Madison (@BMS_Billy) May 2, 2017

This is absolutely priceless. I love a good fart and I don’t know many people who don’t. As a matter of fact I enjoy going into the production studio while people are working and crop dusting them just for a random afternoon laugh.

After watching this short clip, I might have to start watching ‘Dancing with the Stars.’