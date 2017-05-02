Police Searching For Suspect Wanted In Ypsi Stabbing Death

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Sheriff’s officials in Washtenaw County are looking for a man accused of stabbing a 40-year-old to death over the weekend.
Thirty nine-year old Gerald Kariem is wanted on an open murder charge in the death of Marcus Coney on Saturday.
Kariem is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and 225 pounds.
If you have any information regarding this crime you are asked to contact Detective Michael Babycz at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-973-4977, or the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confidential tip line number at 734-973-7711, or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAKUP (1-800-773-2587).