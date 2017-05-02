Police Searching For Suspect Wanted In Ypsi Stabbing Death

May 2, 2017 9:51 PM
Filed Under: Ypsi Stabbing

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Sheriff’s officials in Washtenaw County are looking for a man accused of stabbing a 40-year-old to death over the weekend.

suspect ypsi stabbing Police Searching For Suspect Wanted In Ypsi Stabbing Death

Gerald Kariem

Thirty nine-year old Gerald Kariem is wanted on an open murder charge in the death of Marcus Coney on Saturday.

Kariem is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and 225 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this crime you are asked to contact Detective Michael Babycz at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-973-4977, or the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confidential tip line number at 734-973-7711, or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAKUP (1-800-773-2587).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch