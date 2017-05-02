CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

Tigers To Go ‘Full Bore’ With Cabrera In Return To Lineup

May 2, 2017 5:31 PM
Filed Under: Brad Ausmus, Miguel Cabrera, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Miguel Cabrera is making his return to the lineup on Tuesday night and the Tigers don’t plan on easing him back into action.

“He’ll probably be full bore,” said Brad Ausmus. “Miggy’s pretty good about knowing his body and letting us know if he can’t play and even when he’s injured being able to play through it. So I don’t worry myself too much about Miggy. And he’s not going to make excuses regardless.”

Cabrera was activated on Tuesday after a stint on the 10-day disabled list with a strained groin. Despite the cold weather, Ausmus said there was no hesitation in writing Cabrera’s name into the starting lineup. He will assume his customary No. 3 spot in the batting order.

“It’s good to have Miggy back, you stick him in there it changes the whole lineup. It makes the lineup deeper, it pushes people down, extends it, makes it tougher on the opposing pitcher,” said Ausmus.

Cabrera was hitting .268 with an .834 OPS at the time of his injury (April 21), but .429 with a .1321 OPS over the previous eight games. Among players who have put at least 30 balls in play, he ranks third in the league in average exit velocity (94.9 mph).

“Miggy’s a guy that you want all year,” Ausmus said on Monday. “He’s generally a guy that plays 150-something games and he’s one of the best hitters in any league. Hopefully he’s healthy the rest of the way.”

To clear a spot on the roster, the Tigers sent the hot-hitting John Hicks down to Triple-A Toledo.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch