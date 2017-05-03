Dearborn Ambulance Driver Pulls Over To Berate Tailgater [VIDEO]

DEARBORN (WWJ) We don’t know why this driver is closely tailgating a paramedic on an emergency run in Dearborn, following him within inches and speeding around the motorists who have stopped to let the ambulance pass.

But we do know this: The paramedic isn’t having it.

See the video here on You Tube, but note that it contains strong language.

As someone trails dangerously close behind an ambulance that has its lights flashing, the driver stops. The paramedic gets out and berates the dangerous driver, shaking his finger at his window and possibly even tapping it, before speeding off on his way.

The driver of the black car falls back in line with the other motorists.

From the dashcam video, it looks like it’s happening on Southfield at the Michigan Avenue exit, near Ford World headquarters.

Dearborn’s EMS chief was not immediately available for comment, but Michigan State Police reminded drivers last summer to keep the pedal away from the metal when emergency responders are nearby.

State police said “too many drivers are putting emergency responders at risk by failing to obey the state’s Emergency Vehicle Caution Law, more commonly known as the move over law.”

The law requires motorists to move over for stationary emergency vehicles with their lights activated or slow down and pass with caution if it is not possible to safely change lanes.

“I believe we can call this an epidemic,” said Lt. Ken Dilg, MSP Metro North Post commander. “Near misses are an everyday occurrence. We routinely have to replace vehicles that are struck and destroyed. Worst of all, we have all lost people who were simply doing their job. It must stop now.”

A motorist found responsible for violating the move over law is guilty of a misdemeanor and is subject to four points on their driver’s license. Enhanced penalties are assessed of up to 15 years in prison and/or a $7,500 fine if the violation causes injury or death to a police officer, firefighter or other emergency response personnel.