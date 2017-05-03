Drugs Don’t Discriminate: Every Sector Of Society Affected By Abuse

May 3, 2017 12:46 AM
Filed Under: Opioid Abuse

NOVI (WWJ) – It’s an addiction that doesn’t discriminate among economic classes — just part of the discussion during a gathering at Novi Middle School addressing the subject of drug abuse Tuesday.

Melissa Ginnard was among the panelists talking the dangers of opioid abuse–a growing problem among young people.

“A lot of times my brother and his friends got money from their parents – so you know, maybe in an affluent community it’s even more prevalent,” says Ginnard.

Her brother died after an overdose on heroin, he started out with prescription pills.

She says she’s just now able to talk about his death and wants everyone to know.

“It’s a disease,” she says. “One that they might have brought upon themselves but certainly would not like to keep up for the remainder of their lives.”

