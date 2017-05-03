Man Shot By Grand Rapids Police Dies From Injuries Sustained

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ/AP) – Grand Rapids police say an officer-involved shooting has left an 18-year-old man dead.
Sgt. Terry Dixon says that when officers approached the man Wednesday afternoon, he opened fire on them with a handgun, and they returned fire – “until the suspect was unable to continue shooting.”
Dixon says the man was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital were he died. He wasn’t immediately identified.
He says a bullet entered a house near the shooting scene, but no officers or bystanders were injured.
He says Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting and the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation — which is police policy.
It’s the second shooting of a suspect by Grand Rapids police this year. Prosecutors on Tuesday said an officer was justified in the March shooting of a stabbing suspect who pulled another officer down a set of stairs and was on top of that officer when he was shot three times.
