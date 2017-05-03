CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Man Shot By Grand Rapids Police Dies From Injuries Sustained

May 3, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Grand Rapids, Police Shooting

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ/AP) – Grand Rapids police say an officer-involved shooting has left an 18-year-old man dead.

Sgt. Terry Dixon says that when officers approached the man Wednesday afternoon, he opened fire on them with a handgun, and they returned fire – “until the suspect was unable to continue shooting.”

Dixon says the man was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital were he died. He wasn’t immediately identified.

He says a bullet entered a house near the shooting scene, but no officers or bystanders were injured.

He says Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting and the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation — which is police policy.

It’s the second shooting of a suspect by Grand Rapids police this year. Prosecutors on Tuesday said an officer was justified in the March shooting of a stabbing suspect who pulled another officer down a set of stairs and was on top of that officer when he was shot three times.

 

