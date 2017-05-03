Michigan Hypnotherapist Charged In Alleged Rape Of Patient During Session

FLINT (WWJ) – Charges have been filed against a Genesee County hypnotherapist accused of sexually assaulting a patient who was under his care.

John Tomlinson, 65, is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment and assault in connection with an alleged incident his office on Holly Rd. in Grand Blanc Township.

According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, a patient told authorities she was sexually assaulted and strangled by Tomlinson on April 17, during her fourth hypnotherapy session.

Leyton said the victim was there seeking treatment for chronic pain when the alleged assault occurred.

“When she began aware of what was happening, she jumped off the treatment table,” Leyton said. “Because of her pain and her illness she was not really walking very well and fell down, but she did scream and alerted others in the suite.”

Tomlinson was scheduled to be arraigned in 67th District Court Wednesday afternoon.

According to his business website, “Dr. Tomlinson can hypnotize you lose weight, quit smoking and be free of physical pain in addition to other desired changes.”

Tomlinson is not a medical doctor, but — as noted on this site — he holds a PhD in Behavioral Psychology as well as a CHt, a designation for hand therapy, and is married with three grown children.

He faces up to 15 years in prison for the rape charge and up to life if convicted of unlawful imprisonment.