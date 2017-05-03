Red Wings Hire Adam Nightingale As Assistant Coach/Video

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Ken Holland announced today that the team has hired Adam Nightingale as assistant coach/video.

Nightingale, 37, spent the 2016-17 season as video coach for the Buffalo Sabres and is currently serving as video coordinator on Jeff Blashill’s staff for Team USA at the 2017 IIHF World Championship in Germany and France. Prior to his time with the Sabres, Nightingale served as head coach of the prestigious Shattuck St. Mary’s bantam team for two seasons (2014-16), winning a national championship in 2016, in addition to working as video coordinator for the United States at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship in Toronto and Montreal. Prior to his time at Shattuck St. Mary’s, Nightingale spent four seasons (2010-14) as director of hockey operations and video coordinator for the Michigan State Spartans.

The Cheboygan, Mich., native split his collegiate career between Lake Superior State University (2000-02) and Michigan State University (2003-05), compiling 37 points (18-19-37) and 160 penalty minutes in 118 games and serving as an alternate captain for the Spartans as a junior and senior. Nightingale also played professionally, recording 27 points (10-17-27) and 171 penalty minutes over four ECHL seasons with the Gwinnett Gladiators, Greenville Grrrowl and Charlotte Checkers between 2004-08.