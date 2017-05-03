Stranger Danger: Man Solicits Teen Girl For Sex In Southfield

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Parents and students in Southfield are asked to be on alert after a teenage girl was approached by a stranger on Tuesday.
Police say the 16-year-old was walking to Southfield Regional Academy in area of Evergreen and Midway St., at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, when a man pulled up in a car, started a conversion, and asked the teen if she wanted to make some money.
When the girl asked how, the driver replied “sex.” At that point, police said, the teen just walked away and the man rove off southbound on Evergreen Road.
The suspect is described as black male, around 45 to 50 years old with a thin build and salt and pepper hair,. He was wearing a beige coat with grey slacks and driving a newer black four-door sedan with silver handles.
Any information about this suspect is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.