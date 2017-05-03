Toledo Mud Hens To Wear Sgt. Pepper’s Uniforms [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

Minor league baseball teams have been known to think outside of the box when it comes to getting fans in the stands. Take the Columbia Fireflies for example, they are trotting out Tim Tebow every night and their stadium is packed every game now.

Another great way for these teams to get noticed is to send out their players in ridiculous uniforms. Most of the time they will auction off the uniforms later for fans to buy.

This is one of the wackiest get-ups yet: The Detroit Tigers’ minor league affiliate the Toledo Mud Hens are having their players wear Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club-themed jerseys for ‘Beatles Night’ June 16. They’re honoring the classic album by the Beatles, which is widely considered one of the best albums of all time.

For the Mud Hens, it looks like this:

FIRST LOOK: Let us introduce to you our fab Sgt. Pepper's-themed jerseys we'll wear for 'Beatles Night' on June 16. pic.twitter.com/oiIjKUPLYg — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) May 2, 2017

Uniforms always get a lot of attention and these weren’t any different but one other minor league team had a little bit of beef with the Mud Hens over the uniforms.

Have you heard of the Fresno Tacos? I haven’t either, but they took a little offense to the amount of attention the Mud Hens were getting on social media. They tweeted back to any major Twitter profile that retweeted the photos.

@Cut4 Yeah it was pretty awesome two months ago as well, when we released this jersey. pic.twitter.com/6G2Z50MHvY — Fresno Tacos (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 2, 2017

The Tacos are the Houston Astros Triple-A team and unfortunately the Tacos and the Mud Hens will not play each other this season. They we could see who has the better Sgt. Pepper’s uniforms.