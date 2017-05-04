Detroit Man Charged With Murder After Police Chase Ends In Fatal Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man accused of shooting into a home and then crashing into and killing a driver on the city’s west side has been charged with murder.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s office said 34-year old Dontae Eugene Lindsey was arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Bari Blake Wood in 36th District Court.
Investigators say Lindsey got into a fight at a home in the 14000 block of Northlawn Street and then started shooting Wednesday morning. He took off in a van and led police on a chase before running a red light and slamming into another vehicle on Schaefer near the I-96 service drive.
The driver whose car was struck by the van died in the crash.
Along with a charge of second degree murder, Lindsey faces weapons, assault, domestic violence and driving with a suspended license charges.
Lindsey is being held without bond. A probable cause conference in the case is scheduled for Friday, May 12, and a preliminary exam for Friday, May 19.