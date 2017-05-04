‘May The 4th’ Star Wars Deals And Freebies

May 4, 2017 11:25 AM

May 4, also known as “Star Wars Day”, is an unofficial holiday celebrated annually by fans around the world.

The tradition was started by Star Wars lovers, who chose the date because “May the 4th be with you” rhymes with one of the series’ most recognizable catchphrases, “May the force be with you”.

Today, Star Wars aficionados continue to celebrate May the 4th with everything from snarky Tweets to movie marathons to costume contests. Restaurants and retailers, in turn, do their part to honor the sacred day with deals on Star Wars movies, games, merchandise, and other goodies.

To say “happy Star Wars Day” to all you deal-loving droids, fighter pilots, and Jedi knights, here are some of the best May the 4th deals for 2017 below. (Courtesy of TechBargains.com)

May the 4th Freebies

Star Wars Day Deals

Get more at this link.

