Michigan Completes Non-Conference Schedules For 2018 And 2019 Football Seasons

May 4, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Michigan Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced today (Thursday, May 4) the completed 2018 and 2019 football schedules, with the addition of three non-conference opponents. U-M will host Western Michigan in 2018 and adds Middle Tennessee State and Army to the schedule for the 2019 season.

The Broncos will be the Wolverines opponent during week two of the 2018 season. U-M’s home opener against WMU will come on Sept. 8, a week after the season opener at Notre Dame (Sept. 1). This will be the seventh time that the two in-state schools face each other on the gridiron with the Wolverines claiming victory in all six previous match-ups against the Broncos. The following week (Sept. 15), Michigan will host Southern Methodist before opening the Big Ten Conference season.

In 2019, U-M opens with a pair of home games before the first of two bye weeks on Sept. 14. Michigan will host Middle Tennessee State in its season opener on Aug. 31 and will follow that game with a match-up against Army on Sept. 7. The final non-conference game will be played against Notre Dame during the middle of the Big Ten season on Oct. 26.

This will be the first-ever game between the Wolverines and the Blue Raiders. Army holds a 5-4 edge over Michigan in a series that dates back to 1945. The Wolverines and Cadets met on the gridiron nine times between 1945 and 1962, with the Maize and Blue winning the last four meetings.

Following is the complete 2018 and 2019 schedules for the Wolverines:

2018
Sept. 1 at Notre Dame
Sept. 8 Western Michigan
Sept. 15 Southern Methodist
Sept. 22 Nebraska*
Sept. 29 at Northwestern*
Oct. 6 Maryland* (Homecoming)
Oct. 13 Wisconsin*
Oct. 20 at Michigan State*
Oct. 27 Bye Week
Nov. 3 Penn State*
Nov. 10 at Rutgers*
Nov. 17 Indiana*
Nov. 24 at Ohio State*
Dec. 1 Big Ten Championship Game

2019
Aug. 31 Middle Tennessee State
Sept. 7 Army
Sept. 14 Bye Week
Sept. 21 at Wisconsin*
Sept. 28 Rutgers*
Oct. 5 Iowa* (Homecoming)
Oct. 12 at Illinois*
Oct. 19 at Penn State*
Oct. 26 Notre Dame
Nov. 2 at Maryland*
Nov. 9 Bye Week
Nov. 16 Michigan State*
Nov. 23 at Indiana*
Nov. 30 Ohio State*
Dec. 7 Big Ten Championship Game

