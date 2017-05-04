Oakland University Names Ora Pescovitz New President

ROCHESTER HILLS (CBS DETROIT) – Oakland University has named a new president – one with a background in medicine.
The Oakland University Board voted unanimously to approve — Ora Hirsch Pescovitz to the top spot — making her the seventh president in OU’s history.
Initially she’ll be on a listening tour; visiting with faculty, students and staff.
Looming large is the challenge of keeping tuition affordable to students.
“I don’t know how the tuition will specifically be set, yet for Oakland but I think we have to look for other funding sources to compliment tuition and that will be a big part of my goal,” said the incoming president regarding rising tuition rates.
“I think we probably haven’t done everything we can do in the area of philanthropy and so there’s a lot that we can do to improve our philanthropic strategy to help offset the issues with respect to tuition.”
Pescovitz, 60, has a background as a pediatric endocrinologist, and comes to the university after having served as the former head of the University of Michigan’s Health System and most recently with Eli Lilly and Company.
Pescovitz takes over in July — replacing outgoing president George Hynd -whose contract was not renewed.