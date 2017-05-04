Police Search Judge’s Office, Home After Affair Revealed With Lead Cop In A Homicide Case

BRIGHTON (WWJ/AP) – Michigan State Police have searched a judge’s office and home in Livingston County, presumably seeking evidence related to whether her affair with a cop tainted a trial.

Spokeswoman Lori Dougovito declined to say what was seized Wednesday from Judge Theresa Brennan, who has been under scrutiny for an extramarital affair with a state police lieutenant who was the lead investigator in a double homicide.

Dougovito did confirm that investigators presented two search warrants at her Brighton court and the judge’s home.

State police have declined comment further, saying in a statement only that property was removed from the courthouse and a private residence as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

“As with any investigation, regardless of whom the investigation involves, our one and only goal is to be a finder of fact and relay those facts to the Attorney General’s office,” MSP said. “This is the only information that we will be releasing at this time as this investigation is very fluid and our detectives are continuing to do their work.”

The judge has been under scrutiny for an extramarital affair with a state police lieutenant who was the lead investigator in a double homicide case that Brennan presided over. The pair admitted to the affair, but both testified in depositions in the divorce proceedings that the affair began after the Jerome Walter Kowalski trial.

Jerome Kowalski’s trial was in Brennan’s court in 2013.

An attorney for Kowalski, who is serving a life sentence for murdering his brother and sister-in-law, is seeking to vacate the conviction based on the evidence showing Brennan’s lied when she testified that she spoke to Furlong only once during the Kowalski trial.

Phone records kept by Brennan’s ex-husband for their divorce trial show the judge had 37 phone calls with Furlong during the trial and sentencing.

