Queen Latifah Stars In Movie About Flint Water Crisis

May 4, 2017 3:04 PM

By ROB GILLIES ,  Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) – Queen Latifah is hoping her role in a movie about the Flint water crisis will bring more attention to what she calls one the great American tragedies of this century.

Latifah says government officials including Michigan Governor Rick Snyder acted for too long like the crisis wasn’t happening. She spoke Thursday during filming in Toronto.

Flint’s water was tainted with lead for at least 18 months, starting in spring 2014. While under the control of state-appointed financial managers, the city of nearly 100,000 tapped the Flint River as its water source while a new pipeline was being built to Lake Huron. But the river water wasn’t treated to reduce corrosion.

As a result, lead leached into drinking water from old pipes and fixtures.

[Latest on the Flint water crisis]

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch