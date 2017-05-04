CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Rain Arrives For Start Of Kentucky Derby Weekend

May 4, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Churchill Downs, Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rain is pelting Churchill Downs at the start of an expected a three-day stretch of wet weather leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

The outlook for the Kentucky Oaks on Friday isn’t encouraging, with a 60 percent chance of rain forecast.

But there are two silver linings.

The first is that the serious preparations for the Oaks and Derby contenders are completed, and the weather wasn’t a factor Thursday morning, with most of the Derby horses out for routine maintenance gallops.

The second is that the rain could end well before the Derby on Saturday. While showers are forecast in the morning, the storm could move out before the scheduled post time of 6:46 p.m.

The dirt track at Churchill Downs has a reputation for rapidly draining and drying. While there undoubtedly will be some residual moisture on the surface, it might not be a muddy Derby if the sky clears in time.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

