Rochester Hills Man Arrested, Found Hiding In Trunk After Alleged Assault

ROCHSTER HILLS (WWJ) – A Rochester Hills man is jailed after police say he threatened his fiancée with a hunting knife and then hid in a trunk.
It happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, in the 3200 block of Grant Rd. in Rochester Hills.
Investigators say the alleged victim, a 40 year-old woman, told investigators she was in an argument with her fiancée, who had been drinking, when the 52-year-old man rammed her face into a closet door.
When she grabbed a kitchen knife to try to defend herself, the woman told deputies, the man got a large hunting knife and told her to drop hers or he would stab her in he next. When the woman complied, she said the man held his knife to her face and told her he was going to kill her.
The victim was able to call 911 by using speaker phone and SIRI, sheriff’s officials said. That’s when man ran out the back door and the woman barricaded herself inside.
A K9 team responding to the scene wasn’t able to track him down, but — about three hours later — the victim called to ask if a deputy could help get her keys out of her locked car.
When the deputy unlocked the vehicle, the victim heard a noise, opened the trunk and found her alleged attacker hiding inside.
The man, who sheriff’s officials say has three prior convictions for domestic assault, is lodged at the Oakland County Jail awaiting charges.