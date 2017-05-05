CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Man Wanted In Downtown Detroit Bank Robbery [PHOTOS]

May 5, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: bank robbery, detroit
bank rob Man Wanted In Downtown Detroit Bank Robbery [PHOTOS]

(credit: Crime Stoppers)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips from the public as they search for a bank robber who  threatened a teller in downtown Detroit.

The crime happened Monday, May 1, at 3 p.m. at the Comerica Bank branch at 201 W. Fort Street.

According to police, the suspect approached the counter and handed the teller a note that stated “this is a robbery, I have a gun, give me the money.” The teller complied and handed the suspect $230 in assorted bills. As the teller was gathering the money, the suspect said “don’t give me a dye pack or a tracker.”

He the then calmly walked away with the cash, heading southbound on Fort then east on Shelby.

No weapon was seen and no one was injured.

The suspect — caught on security camera — is described as a black male, approximately 35-45 years old, 6’0-6’2“ tall and 150-160 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with the hood up, black pants and black shoes.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crime Stoppers for the tip that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5340 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch