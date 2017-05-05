Man Wanted In Downtown Detroit Bank Robbery [PHOTOS]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips from the public as they search for a bank robber who threatened a teller in downtown Detroit.
The crime happened Monday, May 1, at 3 p.m. at the Comerica Bank branch at 201 W. Fort Street.
According to police, the suspect approached the counter and handed the teller a note that stated “this is a robbery, I have a gun, give me the money.” The teller complied and handed the suspect $230 in assorted bills. As the teller was gathering the money, the suspect said “don’t give me a dye pack or a tracker.”
He the then calmly walked away with the cash, heading southbound on Fort then east on Shelby.
No weapon was seen and no one was injured.
The suspect — caught on security camera — is described as a black male, approximately 35-45 years old, 6’0-6’2“ tall and 150-160 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with the hood up, black pants and black shoes.
A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crime Stoppers for the tip that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5340 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).