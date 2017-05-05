Michigan Marijuana Smokers To Light Up Legally? Advocates Launch Ballot Drive

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Marijuana proponents are launching a ballot drive to make recreational pot legal in Michigan.
The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol plans to file ballot language with the state Friday. The initiative is being backed by state marijuana advocates and the Marijuana Policy Project, a national group that has been involved in successful legalization campaigns in five other states.
The ballot committee will need more than 250,000 valid voter signatures to qualify for the November 2018 statewide ballot.
Michigan voters legalized medical marijuana in 2008, though all marijuana use is still illegal under federal law. Eight states have fully legalized the drug.
Supporter Randy Hussie said he would vote yes on the measure.
“Sometimes it can be a stress reliever. Sometimes it can be for people who deal with anxiety, it can help them out with anxiety,” he said. “You can have a better conversation with some people — the people who cannot have conversations, they can have conversations when they do do a little bit.”
A similar effort took place in Michigan two years ago, but supporters weren’t able to obtain enough valid signatures to get the issue on the 2016 ballot.
