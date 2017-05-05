Oakland County Man Arrested In Alleged Rape Of 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter

BRANDON TWP. (WWJ) – A northern Oakland County man is jailed, accused of sexually assaulting his pre-teen step-daughter.
Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home Thursday afternoon, on Sashabaw Road in Brandon Township, on a report of an alleged sex assault involving a 12-year old girl.
The girl told investigators she had been raped by her stepfather multiple times over the past year-and-a-half, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
The 42-year-old suspect allegedly confessed to deputies and was arrested.
As an investigation continues, the man remains lodged at the Oakland County Jail. His name will be released at the time of an arraignment on expected charges.