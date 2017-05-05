State Troopers’ Vehicle Hit While Police Investigate Crash On I-75

DETROIT (WWJ) — Another Michigan State Police trooper vehicle was hit while stopping for an accident late Friday night.
MSP Lt. Mike Shaw tells WWJ Newsradio 950 that a trooper’s vehicle was struck during a secondary crash on M-8 (Davison Freeway) at I-75 while the troopers were blocking two lanes while responding to another crash.
There were no injuries reported.
As a reminder, drivers are asked to be aware of troopers who are out responding to crash scenes. A trooper was injured on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on I-94 at Merriman Rd. while checking on a spin out.