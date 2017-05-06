Police: Burglar Arrested After Falling Down Basement Steps, Waking Homeowner

FRENCHTOWN TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities say a man who broke into a home in Monroe County overnight was taken into custody after he fell down the basement stairway, making such a ruckus that he woke the homeowner.
The sheriff’s office says they received a 911 call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday from residents in the 300 block of Heiss Road, near Telegraph Road, who were awoken by a sound in their home.
“The homeowners woke up when they heard the suspect fall down their basement steps,” Sheriff Dale Malone said in a statement.
Deputies arrived on the scene, searched the home and found the suspect hiding in the basement. He was taken into custody without further incident and is currently jailed on charges of first degree home invasion.
The suspect’s name is being withheld, pending formal arraignment.