7-Eleven Heats Up Its Slurpee Game With Spicy ‘Pepsi Fire’ Flavor

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins
7-Eleven’s famous Slurpees are known for cooling you down in the sweltering summer heat, but a new flavor looks to take the that heat to the next level.
The convenience chain recently introduced Pepsi Fire — a cinnamon cola flavor — at select stores, including in Michigan. The taste is borrowed from a soda that was sold in Thailand, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam and other countries.
7-Eleven says the Slurpee “starts cold” and “finishes hot!”
Some people on the East Coast have posted photos on social media revealing that the soda may also be making its way state-side.
Would you try this latest creation from 7-Eleven and Pepsi?