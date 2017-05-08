Deputy: Suspected Drunken Driver Had Child On Lap Steer Car

May 8, 2017 12:03 AM

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Authorities say a 37-year-old Milwaukee woman arrested on suspicion of her third DUI had an 8-year-old boy on her lap steering the car.

A Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy saw the car entering an on-ramp on Thursday afternoon with a child seated on the driver’s lap and steering the car. The deputy stopped the car and saw that the boy was crying. He told the deputy that he did not want to go jail.

The sheriff’s office says the driver refused to cooperate with the deputy until the deputy’s supervisor arrived. Authorities say the woman was visibly impaired and failed field sobriety tests.

The woman was arrested and jailed, with charges pending.

The child was turned over to Child Protective Services.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch