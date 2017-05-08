CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
List Of Winners From The 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards

May 8, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners of the 26th annual MTV Movie and TV Awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:

Movie of the year: “Beauty and the Beast.”

Actor in a Movie: Emma Watson, “Beauty and the Beast.”

Show of the Year: “Stranger Things.”

Actor in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things.”

Kiss: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, “Moonlight.”

Duo: Hugh Jackman and Dafne King, “Logan.”

Comedic performance: Lil Rel Howery, “Get Out.”

Hero: Taraji P. Henson, “Hidden Figures.”

Villain: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, “The Walking Dead.”

Next Generation: Daniel Kaluuya.

Generation: “Fast and Furious” film franchise.

Host: Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show.”

Tearjerker: “This is Us.”

Documentary: “13th.”

American Story: “black-ish.”

Reality Competition: “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Fight Against the System: “Hidden Figures.”

Trending: Channing Tatum as Beyonce, “Lip Sync Battle.”

Musical Moment: “You’re the One That I Want,” from “Grease: Live.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

