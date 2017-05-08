Livonia Doctor Has License Suspended For Over-Prescribing

LANSING (WWJ) – A Livonia doctor’s license has been suspended as he stands accused of over-prescribing several drugs, including narcotics.
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) says Dr. Zongli Chang gave nine patients a dangerous combination of opioids and muscle relaxants.
Investigators say Chang also routinely prescribed medication, including addictive opioids to patients who didn’t need them for medical purposes.
The suspension comes in accordance with the state’s Public Health Code, which provides for the summary suspension of a health professional’s license when the public health, safety, or welfare requires emergency action.
Chang worked out of an office on 5 Mile Rd. and at Farmington Rd. in Livonia.
“Through aggressive investigations and suspensions, we will continue to pursue strong regulatory actions to prevent our medical professionals from over prescribing controlled substances,” said Bureau of Professional Licensing Director Kim Gaedeke, in a media release.
An investigation by the Michigan Prescription Drug and Opioid Abuse Task Force is ongoing.